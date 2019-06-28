KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bear

By Michael Cantu | June 28, 2019 at 6:59 AM CDT - Updated June 28 at 6:59 AM
Bear, KCBD's Pet of the Day for June 28. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bear, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bear is an 8-year-old chocolate lab who was recently surrendered and is having a hard time adjusting to the shelter.

He is sweet, gentle and wants a loving home to relax in again.

Bear’s adoption fees for Friday, June 28, have been waived.

More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

