Levelland car dealership to put Babe Ruth’s last car on display

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The last known car owned by the iconic baseball star, George Herman “Babe” Ruth, will be on display inside Smith South Plain’s at 2483 TX-114 in Levelland on Saturday June 29, Monday July 1 and Tuesday July 2.
The 1948 regal blue Lincoln Continental was a gift by the Ford Motor Company to Ruth as a way to recognize him for his efforts with Little League and baseball in the United States, according to an article in The Amarillo Globe-News.
The car’s current owner, Lonnie Shelton of Pampa, will take the car to Smith South Plains’ location to show it off to the public. Start times for the display are 9 a.m. June 29, 8 a.m. July 1 and 8 a.m. July 2.
This is a special moment for both Shelton and the vehicle, because it rarely makes its way out of the trailer it is housed in. This display event is free and open to the public.
