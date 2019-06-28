Lubbock Animal Services temporarily without phones, computer services

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services reported it has, at the moment, no phone or computer services. The department made that announcement on its official Facebook page just before 9:30 a.m.
Employees with the department are currently working to fix the issue, according to LAS. There are no specific instructions on how to contact them in the meantime.
LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and located at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
Those with LAS do anticipate those services will be up and running again fairly quickly.
