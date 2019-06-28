Lubbock County DA asks judge to seal details of ME contract

The National Autopsy Assay Group has released a statement in response to the allegations made in a lawsuit filed by a former county employee
By KCBD Digital | June 28, 2019 at 3:56 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 4:05 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County District Attorney has asked a district court to seal the details of the Medical Examiner’s contract in the case of Ortiz vs. National Autopsy Assay Group, saying that having the contract public puts them at a “competitive disadvantage” as they try to work out a new contract for medical examiner services.

Rebecca Ortiz claims that NAAG was responsible for the improper collection and retention of excessive body tissue from her daughter Elaina and mishandled her remains.

The lawsuit alleges that Elaina’s brain, neck eyes, spinal cord, heart, and lungs were removed from her body and shipped to San Diego without forensic justification and without her family’s consent. The lawsuit says such conduct constitutes excessive tissue collection.

A suit filed by a former employee at the Medical Examiner’s Office, Tita Senee Graves, was thrown out of court on Monday, June 24.

