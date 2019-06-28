Police: Wolfforth man in ‘drug-induced psychosis’ held mother hostage

Situation involving Wolfforth Police Department and Lubbock County Sheriff's Office (Source: Caleb Holder KCBD)
By Amber Stegall | June 28, 2019 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 2:42 PM

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Some residents at Cooper’s Park in Wolfforth, a mobile home park behind Dixie Dog, were evacuated Friday afternoon due to a situation involving the Wolfforth Police Department and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT.

Shane Nathaniel Smith, 26, was arrested after a standoff involving Wolfforth Police and the Lubbock County SWAT. This is his mugshot from an arrest in May 2019
According to Wolfforth Police Chief Rick Scott, they received a call about a resident in the 1200 block of Elm Street who was possibly in a “drug induced psychosis.” Chief Scott says the man, now identified as 26-year-old Shane Nathaniel Smith, locked himself inside of the house with his mother and would not let her leave. They considered this a hostage situation.

Officers and deputies evacuated the nearby homes and were able to talk the man out of the residence.

He was placed in custody just after 2 p.m. and will be charged with unlawful restraint.

He will be booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

