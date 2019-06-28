Red Raider Soccer releases fall schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The schedule is set and the Red Raider soccer team now knows who they will play in the fall of 2019.
Texas Tech Athletics released the schedule, Thursday afternoon, and the 2019 schedule consists of 18 games, including a tournament at Washington State.
For the past six years, Coach Stone and company will open the year with an exhibition game at Denver.
The Texas Tech home slate at the John Walker Soccer Complex consists of nine games.
Oral Roberts (August 30), North Texas (September 1), Abilene Christian (September 6), Arkansas State (September 8), Oklahoma State (September 26), Oklahoma (September 29), Kansas (October 13), Texas Christian (October 18), and Kansas State (October 31).
