Rod Klemke devastated by loss of business in Slaton fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Klemke’s Sausage Haus and Antique Store stood in the town square in Slaton for more than 30 years, but once the fire started, it was all destroyed in a matter of minutes. The owner, Rod Klemke, was brought to tears as he considered the loss.
Rod’s wife passed away recently, but he kept working every day to maintain their business, until it all went up in smoke.
“All of a sudden, the fire took away everything,” Klemke said.
Klemke got the call his night shift worker two weeks ago at around 2:30 a.m., warning about a fire.
“I would guess I was at the plant by three, and flames were coming out of the top and the front. It was just devastating.” A scene that Klemke says tore his heart in half. “I’d say the toughest part is seeing my employees hurt, my daughter hurt, my grandkids hurt. It’s just tough.”
He says the pain hasn’t gotten any easier, but he’s been shocked by how much support he’s received from the community. Klemke says he will forever be grateful for the support.
"Slaton has always been our close-knit community. Until you have a disaster, you don’t know where you’re at. All I can say is I am thankful. We will do our best to continue and try to do everything we can. I just don’t know when that’s going to be.”
Klemke says he did not have insurance.
If you would like to help, clear your schedule for July 6 for a fundraiser called Save our Sausage Haus, with live music, fireworks, raffles, and more. All the money raised will go towards the rebuilding efforts for Klemke’s Sausage Haus. Fore more information, click here.
