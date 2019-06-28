SUV hits Lubbock police car, flees the scene

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s crash investigators continue to look into a Thursday night crash between one of the department’s patrol units and someone driving an SUV.
LPD reported around 10:40 p.m. the officer was going east in the 5100 block of 50th Street when an SUV pulled out of a parking lot on the south side of 50th Street.
The SUV hit the officer’s patrol car and then fled the scene, going west on Slide Road,then went north on Slide, according to LPD.
The officer was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.
This crash remains under investigation. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
