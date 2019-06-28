Wayland Baptist hires esports coach

PLAINVIEW Texas (KCBD) - According to Wikipedia, esports is a form of competition using video games.
Most commonly, esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams.
Well, this afternoon, Wayland Baptist announced the hiring of their first ever esports coach in Duncan Sweeney.
Sweeney, a native of Plainview, will lead the first ever competitive esports team at Wayland Baptist University.
In a press release sent out by WBU athletics, Sweeney had this to say on starting this new and upcoming program.
“I’m excited Wayland decided to sponsor an esports program, and I’m honored to be the first coach,” Sweeney said. “I hope I can cultivate a good community and lead the team to victory.”
The popularity of esports has skyrocketed in recent years, and according to NBC News, it is predicted to reach a global audience of more than 500 million by 2021.
According to the press release, Sweeney said the viewership of the annual League of Legends World Championship rivaled that of the FIFA World Cup.
Two years ago, the League of Legends finals were watched by 60 million people.
According to the press release sent out by WBU Athletics, coach Sweeney is actively recruiting students and there will be scholarships available for esports.
