Xcel to refund $16 million to customers on October bill

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel Energy has filed a refund proposal that could allow its residential customers in Texas to receive a combined, one-time $16 million refund in October. That would mean a one-time credit of $14.53 for individuals.
This refund comes at a time of historically low costs for natural gas and the introduction of Xcel’s newest source of renewable energy, the Hale Wind Project near Plainview, which started commercial operations today, June 28. The new wind farm has more than 230 wind turbines that will generate power to about 184,000 homes in the area.
There is no fuel costs associated with this wind generate and Xcel will pass all federal production tax credits to customers through “monthly fuel costs factors,” according to an Xcel news release.
This refund will be based off the electricity usage in September and could spread over a two-month billing cycle, according to Xcel.
This is estimated to reduce its customer’s bills by about 5 percent, according to Xcel. This is thought to allow the company to ward off future rate increases and invest in future power grid projects.
“Our investments in the regional grid require a large amount of capital spending, but they are the types of investments that make electricity more economical to produce and deliver to our customers,” David Hudson, Xcel’s president said in the release. “The efficiencies gained from adding wind resources and improving the grid, combined with low natural gas prices, have driven residential bills down by more than 4 percent in four years, even before the latest savings are figured in.”
