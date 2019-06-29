Caleb Kilian signs with San Francisco Giants

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jim Callis of MLB.com reports that Red Raider pitcher Caleb Kilian has signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants.
The Texas Tech right-handed pitcher agreed to more than double the value of his 236th overall selection.
According to Callis’s tweet, Kilian signed for $400 thousand, while the No. 236 pick is valued at $176,300.
Kilian was the Giants only pitcher selected in the first 10 rounds of the MLB Draft.
He ended the year with an 8-3 record, a 3.93 ERA in his 17 appearances in his junior campaign.
