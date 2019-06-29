Car goes over bridge at East Loop 289; traffic diverted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have shut down all northbound lanes of East Loop 289 between 50th Street and 19th Street after they say a car drove off a bridge.
LPD says a single vehicle fell from the overpass in the 3900 block of East Loop 289 and caught fire, with one person known to be injured at this time.
Lubbock Fire Rescue extinguished the fire and the injured male was removed from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.
The driver was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, it is unconfirmed at this time how many people were in the vehicle.
The LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit are currently on scene investigating the crash. Initial investigation reports say it appears the car was traveling northbound and veered into the median, hit the guardrail and fell between the overpasses.
We will continue to bring you updates to this developing story.
Please avoid the area of East Loop 289 between 50th Street and 19th Street while emergency crews are on scene.
