Dynamic duo to tackle Ironman 70.3 Lubbock as a team

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This weekend will be the Ironman 70.3 Lubbock, a two-day triathlon that will include a 1.2 mile swim in the historic Dunbar Lake, a 56-mile out and back bike ride from inside Lubbock to southeast of Ransom Canyon, and a 13.1 mile run through the Texas Tech campus.
More than a thousand people are in Lubbock to compete in the Ironman 70.3. KCBD spoke to one dynamic duo who will be tackling it as a team.
The team is made up of Chris Kemp and Ed Pike. Chris is from Corpus Christi and Ed is from Colorado. They met through a nonprofit called My Team Triumph, an assisted athletics program that supports and empowers people with disabilities.
Ed found out that Chris had a dream of competing in an Ironman so he made him a proposition. Ed said if Chris got himself a race chair, Ed promised to take him on an Ironman. Chris says he worked long and hard to raise the funds to get the chair, and he did it. Now, they’re here to compete together.
“I’ve done so many half Ironmans that they’re nothing to me, but it means a lot more for this one to see him accomplish a goal so one way or another we will get there,” Ed said.
Ed and Chris will tackle the triathlon together, Ed guiding Chris through the swim, bike ride, and run. Ed says it will definitely be a challenge. He says he’s done shorter distance races as a guide, but never something so intense as a half Ironman.
He says excited to cross the finish line with Chris. “Just to watch him light up. That’s all that matters. He’s got a bucket list and we are going to do it.”
To follow their progress, click here.
For more information on the Ironman, click here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.