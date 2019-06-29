Kids cleaning up East Lubbock gym targeted by vandals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ledditt Butler is a mentor and coach for the Hub City Street Hoops basketball program. He says he wants to help change lives. “We just wanted to reach out to the community and do positive things to not only help the adults, but keep the kids busy this summer.”
He does this by having the kids do one of their favorite things: shoot some hoops.
So when someone came in Tuesday and vandalized the gym they use, the kids were upset. “If you look real good, you’ll see yellow stains on the floor. That’s where the items that they had burnt for so long.”
"That’s not right for that. They should just enjoy playing basketball and having this gym over here,” said Tiki, a 10-year-old boy who participates in the program.
The vandals also left remnants from a fire extinguisher in a separate room where Butler often encourages his kids to be successful and burnt paper towels on the ground.
But Butler saw that his kids really do care about the gym, so much that some of them came in to scrape the damage.
“I believe that if they didn’t like it, then a lot of those youth wouldn’t have cleaned up. A lot of them would have said, that’s his problem. The thing is, it’s respect first. When the kids come here, I give them respect,” Butler said.
His niece, Drica Butler, comes here every day to play her favorite sport.
"It’s just fun and it gets my mind off of stuff that I go through,” Drica said.
She hopes the kids responsible for the damage don’t do it again.
“It’s not right because my uncle tries to help this neighborhood, so they shouldn’t do that.”
Butler is inviting everyone to come and play basketball, even the people who did this damage: “They understand that this is a facility where kids themselves can come play. We don’t turn any kids away."
Butler says he’s thankful for the community that’s supporting them with things like basketballs and snacks.
He’s giving thanks to Judy Rogers and Pharr and Company who are working together to polish the floor.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.