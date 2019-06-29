LFR, Atmos respond to overnight gas leak; traffic reduced on Milwaukee Ave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and Atmos crews have been responding to the scene of a natural gas leak since 11:20 Friday night.
The leak caused five houses to be evacuated and four to lose power. As of Saturday morning, only one house was still being affected but crews remained on scene.
Milwaukee Avenue from 30th to 34th was shut down temporarily, but it is still reduced to one northbound lane, according to our latest reporting.
A release from Lubbock Fire Rescue advised that crews could be in the area for most of the day.
Please be careful and watch for LFR personnel in the area, as well as Atmos crews.
