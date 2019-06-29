Lubbock hosts triathlon, CritterFest on Saturday

CritterFest at the Science Spectrum continues this weekend with animals large and small, and of all shapes and sizes taking over. The Science Spectrum on the South Loop is hosting everything from elephants to snakes to kangaroos and tigers. CritterFest has wrapped up for Saturday. Sunday is the last day with the fun beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m. There are special shows, including one with the Lubbock police K-9 unit set throughout the day. Tickets can be purchased at the door.