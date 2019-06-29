Lubbock hosts triathlon, CritterFest on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thousands of athletes flocked to Lubbock for its Ironman 70.3 triathlon, while the Science Spectrum welcomed critters of all kinds at their weekend CritterFest event.
IRONMAN 70.3 LUBBOCK
More than a thousand visiting athletes are in Lubbock for the Ironman 70.3 triathlon that kicked off Saturday morning. The triathlon includes swimming, biking and running events.
It all began bright and early at 7 a.m. with a kids’ race out at Dunbar Lake. The adults followed with the start of the Olympic and sprint triathlons.
The city says most of the 1,300 participants come from outside of Lubbock, most from the DFW area. The event has previously been held at Buffalo Springs Lake.
Lacey Nobles, city of Lubbock Public Information Officer, said, “The Ironman 70.3 Olympic triathlon has been for the last three years at Buffalo Springs Lake, but now we’re doing it here in the city, and this is the first year for that, so maybe bringing more people to the Hub City for more athletic events.”
The events will continue Sunday out at Dunbar and around Jones Stadium. These events will cause road closures around the lake, on Marsha Sharp and University as well as on 19th street until around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
CRITTERFEST 2019
CritterFest at the Science Spectrum continues this weekend with animals large and small, and of all shapes and sizes taking over. The Science Spectrum on the South Loop is hosting everything from elephants to snakes to kangaroos and tigers. CritterFest has wrapped up for Saturday. Sunday is the last day with the fun beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m. There are special shows, including one with the Lubbock police K-9 unit set throughout the day. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
