Martinez family asking for help after father killed in bicycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man died Monday after he was seriously injured in a crash in Central Lubbock. According to Lubbock Police, 56-year-old Benjamin Martinez was traveling west on a bicycle toward the intersection of N. Detroit and Emory around 9:30 p.m. when a woman driving a pickup truck turned the corner and collided with him.
Benjamin’s wife, Maria, remembers him as a great father, step-father and husband.
“He was motivated, he would work a lot. He was there for his kids and friends and family, he was a real active person,” Martinez said.
The family is leaning on each other for support, but they need help. A Go Fund Me has been set up in Benjamin’s honor, so the family can give him the goodbye he deserves.
Martinez is encouraging people to be take precaution when riding a bike, so what happened to her husband, doesn’t happen to anyone else.
“This is a tragic accident. Just be safe out there, be safe,” Martinez said.
You can donate to the Martinez family here.
