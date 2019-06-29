Next Level Volleyball Serving Notice: sending three teams to Nationals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here on the South Plains there are three volleyball teams that are set to take their talents to the national stage.
"It's been a dream since we started seven years ago," Next Level Volleyball Director Natasha Campbell said. "To be able to accomplish this in seven years is really a big deal... And so, to take one team to nationals is a big deal but to take three is just absolutely exciting."
Girls from Frenship, Lubbock Cooper, Monterey and Lubbock high mostly comprise the 16 and 17 National teams.
But, the third team is making some history. In their eighth year as a program, the Next Level 18 Boys team will be the first team from Lubbock to attend Nationals.
“Yeah it definitely feels cool to get to go to Nationals,” middle-hitter Logan Wiseman said. “I didn’t know that we are one of the first teams to go to Nationals from here and the first boys team to go from Lubbock. Just in my first year playing with everybody, it feels good to know that.”
The boys team is comprised of athletes from all over the Hub-City... And, for Kolby Campbell, he has been apart of this journey since the very beginning.
"We started from the bottom and now we are here," Kolby Campbell said. "You know, when we first started we were so bad. We were a really bad team, we weren't super great. But, now we are here and we are going to Nationals and we are going to go out there and compete. Out of 75 we are placed 45, and so we are ready to go out there and place as high as we can."
Success is no accident, it comes from hard work.
For these guys, they have put in the work, and now they are ready to serve up some aces at the sports biggest stage - the National Tournament.
"There is nothing like us and our team, and our coach," said Kolby Campbell. "You know, we have done a lot and you know, they know what it takes. We know what works and we are ready to go out there and get it done."
The 2019 USA Volleyball Boys Junior National Championships will take place in Dallas, Texas from June 30 - July 7.
For our girls teams, the 2019 USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana from June 27 - July 06.
