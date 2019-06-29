One seriously injured in overnight motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are currently investigating a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.
The collision happened before 1 a.m. on 19th Street near Avenue S. When police arrived, they found the motorcycle driver with life threatening injuries.
The man was taken to the hospital by EMS.
The circumstances of this crash are still under investigation by LPD.
KCBD will bring your more information on this developing story as it becomes available.
