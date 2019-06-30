Federal judge dismisses lawsuit stemming from officer-involved shooting

Approved PRESS RELEASE October 25, 2017 Paul Valderas is represented by Daniel A. Dailey, Tatiauna J. Holland, and David L. McBride of Kingdom Litigators, Inc. A Public Interest Law Firm. Today, Mr. Valderas filed a federal lawsuit against Officer Billy Mitchell and the City of Lubbock after Officer Mitchell permanently paralyzed Mr. Valderas. Mr. Valderas was unarmed and running for safety when Officer Mitchell shot him three times in the back. Officer Mitchell made false statements in his report to justify his conduct, but Mr. Valderas hopes that this lawsuit will acknowledge all police officers who did not support those statements and hold Officer Mitchell accountable for his conduct. Lead counsel for Mr. Valderas, Daniel A. Dailey stated, “The national hysteria surrounding police-involved shootings has placed an enormous pressure on honest cops to support dishonest cops and endure nationwide criticisms for one dishonest officer’s conduct. Despite this reality, in the Lubbock Police Department, a few honest men and women refused to support Officer Billy Mitchell’s justification statement for shooting Mr. Valderas in the back three times. Those honest cops must be acknowledged and protected against fraternal police and public pressures which often cause officers to corroborate police reports for the interests of their departments.” Valderas v. City of Lubbock et. al., 17-cv-00245 KCBD NewsChannel 11 KAMC News CNN KLBK News - EverythingLubbock.com Fox 4 Dallas KXXV