Federal judge dismisses lawsuit stemming from officer-involved shooting
Paul Valderas
By Kase Wilbanks | June 29, 2019 at 8:00 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 8:00 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A federal district judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the city of lubbock stemming from an officer-involved shooting in 2017.

We told you about this suit in october when the plaintiff Paul Valderas and his attorneys released surveillance video capturing that shooting.

Valderas Shooting 1-26-17

Approved PRESS RELEASE October 25, 2017 Paul Valderas is represented by Daniel A. Dailey, Tatiauna J. Holland, and David L. McBride of Kingdom Litigators, Inc. A Public Interest Law Firm. Today, Mr. Valderas filed a federal lawsuit against Officer Billy Mitchell and the City of Lubbock after Officer Mitchell permanently paralyzed Mr. Valderas. Mr. Valderas was unarmed and running for safety when Officer Mitchell shot him three times in the back. Officer Mitchell made false statements in his report to justify his conduct, but Mr. Valderas hopes that this lawsuit will acknowledge all police officers who did not support those statements and hold Officer Mitchell accountable for his conduct. Lead counsel for Mr. Valderas, Daniel A. Dailey stated, “The national hysteria surrounding police-involved shootings has placed an enormous pressure on honest cops to support dishonest cops and endure nationwide criticisms for one dishonest officer’s conduct. Despite this reality, in the Lubbock Police Department, a few honest men and women refused to support Officer Billy Mitchell’s justification statement for shooting Mr. Valderas in the back three times. Those honest cops must be acknowledged and protected against fraternal police and public pressures which often cause officers to corroborate police reports for the interests of their departments.” Valderas v. City of Lubbock et. al., 17-cv-00245 KCBD NewsChannel 11 KAMC News CNN KLBK News - EverythingLubbock.com Fox 4 Dallas KXXV

Posted by Kingdom Litigators on Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Valderas brought the suit against the city and the officer who shot him, claiming unnecessary deadly force was used when trying to serve a felony arrest warrant.

Judge Sam Cummings has since ruled to remove the officer from the case.

And just this month, Valderas and his attorneys asked the judge to dismiss the case due to issues obtaining an accurate statement from a witness.

Judge Cummings agreed to dismiss the case this week.

