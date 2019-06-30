Federal judge dismisses lawsuit stemming from officer-involved shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A federal district judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the city of lubbock stemming from an officer-involved shooting in 2017.
We told you about this suit in october when the plaintiff Paul Valderas and his attorneys released surveillance video capturing that shooting.
Valderas brought the suit against the city and the officer who shot him, claiming unnecessary deadly force was used when trying to serve a felony arrest warrant.
Judge Sam Cummings has since ruled to remove the officer from the case.
And just this month, Valderas and his attorneys asked the judge to dismiss the case due to issues obtaining an accurate statement from a witness.
Judge Cummings agreed to dismiss the case this week.
