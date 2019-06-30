Jakob Butturff wins 2019 PBA Lubbock Sports Shootout

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jakob Buttuff has made history at the place where he got his start in the PBA.
"It is very special because my first title was here," Lubbock Sports Shootout champion Jakob Butturff said. "I have had a lot of success in this building and I am just happy to be coming away with my second career title (in Lubbock)."
Butturff picked up his first PBA title back in 2016 when he won the PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open.
At the time, he was a 22-year-old lefthander who won in thrilling fashion, 207-205, over Shawn Maldonado in the title match.
Fast forward to 2019 - Jakob Butturff battled his way to the finals match and won again in thrilling fashion, beating Stu Williams, 194-188.
“Another exciting match in the finals,” PBA Hall of Famer Jimbo Evans said. “Our matches seem to be always close, very close in the last match and it seems to be our reputation for this tournament.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.