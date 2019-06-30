Local teams place high in the UIL Lone Star Cup standings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The UIL Lone Star Cup is given out annually to six different high schools, one for each of the six classifications in the University Interscholastic League.
Over the year, schools are given points to determine the best overall athletic and academic programs in the state.
The standings include: Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, Academics, One-Act Play, Theatrical Design, Track & Field, Golf, Tennis, Softball, Baseball.
In our area we had 11 schools make the rankings and one school took home the coveted Lone Star Cup.
In Class 6A, the Frenship Tigers would place tied at No. 21 with two other schools with 51 points.
In Class 4A, Lubbock Estacado would come in at No. 25 with 48 points.
In Class 3A, Shallowater ended up tied with two other schools at No.13 with a total of 42 points.
In Class 2A, the Sundown Roughnecks and Roughettes would finish at No. 2 for the second straight year.
Sundown finished with 68 points, eight points behind the back-to-back Lone Star Cup winner in Mason.
New Deal would be our only other 2A school to place in the Top 25, as they ended the year with 50 points and tied at No. 10.
In Class 1A, the Nazareth Swifts and Swiftettes won the UIL Lone Star Cup with 62 points. Nazareth will receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship.
Borden County would finish just three points behind Nazareth to come in at No. 2.
Ropes would tie for with three other schools with 40-points at No. 10.
Hermleigh would finish with 32-points to come in at No. 19.
While Paducah would place No. 22 and Springlake-Earth would finish No. 23.
