Mild temperatures tonight, Very warm Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A weak cold front is draped across the area Sunday, but minimal cooling is expected.
Lubbock officially hit 100 degrees Sunday for the third time this year.
The forecast calls for fair to partly cloudy skies across the South Plains overnight tonight.
Isolated showers and storms are possible across our southern counties through midnight.
Most areas should remain dry.
Overnight lows drop into the middle and upper 60’s. Winds become southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
Partly to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast again Monday.
Daytime highs climb into the lower and middle 90’s. Stray showers and storms are possible Monday. Most areas remain dry.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will be in our forecast Monday night with lows in the upper 60’s.
A few showers and storms are possible again Tuesday with highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.
The Fourth of July looks partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs top out in the lower 90’s.
