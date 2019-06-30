Temps down slightly, humidity up; storm chances low for Independence Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today looks to be the last day we’ll see the mid 90s on your 7 day forecast for now, and yes, the humidity sticks around. In fact, those humidity values will increase over the next few days. The plus side of that is that the higher humidity values and the ridge weakening a touch means afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 80s and low 90s.
With the ridge weakening though, that will mean we don’t have as much sinking air above us. That will make it easier for an afternoon storm or two to get going this week, but chances are still very low.
Slightly better chances for mountain showers and storms being able to roll in from New Mexico during the late evening and overnight hours.
We’ll have to see if that impacts fireworks on the 4th, but I don’t see anything to warrant adjusting plans at this time.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.