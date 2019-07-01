Basketball tournament organized to raise funds for Hope Mommies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A basketball tournament scheduled for August will provide funds for a non-profit organization, Hope Mommies, helping mothers and families who have experienced infant loss.
The hosts of the 3-on-3 tournament, Robinson & Hamblen Dentistry, are looking for teams and fans to donate to the cause. The tournament will be held August 10 at Premier Sportsplex at 9000 Memphis Drive.
Teams of five players can be registered for $100. They are broken up into the following divisions:
- Men’s league-18+
- Women’s league-18+
- Co-ed league-18+
- Boy’s league-12-17 years
- Girl’s league-12-17 years
To find a registration form, click here or scroll to the image below. The deadline to register is August 1. Email forms to jdewbre2@gmail.com or return to Robinson & Hamblen Dentistry.
T-shirts, water and snacks will be provided to the teams.
Several prizes, including a TV, an Apple Watch and $100 gift cards to local businesses will be raffled off at the tournament. Raffle tickets are $10 each.
To make a donation to the West Texas Chapter of Hope Mommies, click here. To find the chapter’s Facebook page, click here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.