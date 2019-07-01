BBQ burglars hit Chopped and Sliced at 50th & Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A small business owner in Lubbock is speaking out after his restaurant was burglarized early Saturday morning.
But it wasn’t the first time Chopped and Sliced BBQ and Catering was targeted by thieves. KCBD first met the owner when we brought you the story of another burglary last year. They’ve been open in Lubbock for four years.
Early Saturday morning was the first time Shawn Stephens’ store was burglarized. It’s located at 50th & Indiana, behind Market Street.
“I do have a catering truck out back that has been messed with a couple times and caught some group - happened a couple other times probably about six months ago, just taking stuff off the trailer and stuff like that,” Stephens said.
He said more than $1,000 in meat product was stolen. He also had to pay $650 to get his glass door fixed, but he says he’s lost a lot more than that.
“Not only do I lose cost in revenue for that, we had to close for the day. My employees also lost wages that day,” Stephens said. “Labor that day that I had to spend help cleaning up, the labor I lost - the list goes on. People don’t realize what the cost is when something like this happens.”
Stephens said this couldn’t have come at a worse time He has a one-week old child at home.
Stephens filed a police report with Lubbock police and said he hopes LPD can catch the people who did this. “I’m going to pray that these guys are caught, because they’re going to do it to somebody else.”
Stephens has been posting on social media sites to see if anyone recognizes the suspects. He says he’s thankful for all the support: “I think the response is great. There’s a lot of good sites out there, Operation Crimewatch, a lot of people follow that page and a lot of people help there and try to give input.”
Chopped and Sliced BBQ will reopen for business on Monday. If you know anything about this, you’re encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
