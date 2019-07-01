Changes for the first week of July

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -We have some changes coming our way, possibly later tonight, but definitely through the week on the South Plains.
Showers and storms in New Mexico will travel east and possibly enter portions of the region late at night beginning tonight and continuing through most of this week. In addition, there will be a slight chance of late afternoon showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. The chances will remain low for scattered showers and storms throughout this week with the best chances for afternoon storms tomorrow.
Due to the increase in clouds and possible rain the afternoon temperatures will be lower. After topping out at 100 degrees on Sunday most of the afternoons will range from 88 to 92 degrees for all of the South Plains this week.
As you might expect with plenty of moisture in place the overnight lows will remain in the 60s to low 70s Tuesday morning through Saturday morning.
If you’ve got plans for the 4th it looks like the rain chances will stay around 20% for Lubbock, but may be higher for the western South Plains.
