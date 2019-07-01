City to open registration for adult men’s flag football

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Anyone over the age of 18, with up to 15 other people, can put together a flag football team through the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Office’s Adult Flag Football league.
Early registration will be from July 8 to July 21 at $375 per team, according to a City news release. Regular registration will be open from July 22 to July 28 at $405 per team.
The leagues are only available for men’s teams and all teams are guaranteed at least 10 games. All games will be played at the Clap Park Flag Football Field at 46th Street and University Avenue starting Aug. 12.
Registration information will be found on the City of Lubbock’s website and in the Parks and Recreation Office at 1611 10th St.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.