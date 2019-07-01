Davide Moretti makes Italy’s FIBA Basketball World Cup Team

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off of a solid sophomore campaign, Texas Tech’s Davide Moretti has been named to Italy’s expanded list of 24 players for the FIBA Basketball World Cup team.
For the World Cup, Moretti will team up with a few NBA players like Marco Belinelli and Danilo Gallinari.
This will be the first time since the FIBA Basketball World Cup was in Japan, 13 years ago, that Italy will play in.
The FIBA Basketball World Cup will take place in China, August 31 through September 15.
