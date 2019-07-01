Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, two women are recovering in a local hospital after a crash near the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport on North Interstate 27 Sunday afternoon.
- One woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There was no word on the status of the other woman.
- For a while Sunday night some roadways near the crash scene were blocked off, however those have been reopened.
- Read more here: Serious injuries reported in crash in 7800 block of North I-27
One man is dead after a weekend crash Saturday morning near 19th Street and Avenue S.
- Police reported 24-year-old Robert Macias Jr. died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
- When police arrived to the scene they found Macias with life-threatening injuries. After he was taken to a hospital he died.
- Read more here: Rider dies after early morning motorcycle crash
In state news, 10 people died after a small plan crashed into a hangar in Addison, a suburban Dallas town.
- Two crew members and eight passengers died as a result.
- A city office from Addison said the plan was taking off when it veered left, as it was lifting off the runway, then dropped its win and went into the hangar.
- Read more details from the Associated Press here: 10 killed when small plane crashes on takeoff in Texas
President Donald Trump has made history as the first American leader to step into North Korea.
- This came after a Sunday meeting at the North and South Korean Border, known as the Demilitarized Zone or DMZ.
- This meeting was originally intended as an impromptu exchange of pleasantries with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that was set to last a few minutes. However, it turned into a 50-minute long meeting in which negotiations for a nuclear deal were revived.
- Read more from the AP here: At DMZ, step into history for Trump as he offers hand to Kim
