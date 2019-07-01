Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

2 injured after Sunday crash on I-27, plane crash near Dallas kills 10 and Trump becomes first to step foot in North Korea

July 1, 2019 at 6:14 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 6:14 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, two women are recovering in a local hospital after a crash near the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport on North Interstate 27 Sunday afternoon.

One man is dead after a weekend crash Saturday morning near 19th Street and Avenue S.

  • Police reported 24-year-old Robert Macias Jr. died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
  • When police arrived to the scene they found Macias with life-threatening injuries. After he was taken to a hospital he died.
  • Read more here: Rider dies after early morning motorcycle crash

In state news, 10 people died after a small plan crashed into a hangar in Addison, a suburban Dallas town.

  • Two crew members and eight passengers died as a result.
  • A city office from Addison said the plan was taking off when it veered left, as it was lifting off the runway, then dropped its win and went into the hangar.
  • Read more details from the Associated Press here: 10 killed when small plane crashes on takeoff in Texas

President Donald Trump has made history as the first American leader to step into North Korea.

  • This came after a Sunday meeting at the North and South Korean Border, known as the Demilitarized Zone or DMZ.
  • This meeting was originally intended as an impromptu exchange of pleasantries with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that was set to last a few minutes. However, it turned into a 50-minute long meeting in which negotiations for a nuclear deal were revived.
  • Read more from the AP here: At DMZ, step into history for Trump as he offers hand to Kim

