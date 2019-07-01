Driver dies after car drives off overpass at East Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD says a single vehicle fell from the overpass in the 3900 block of East Loop 289 and caught fire around 6 a.m. Saturday. After a few days in the hospital the victim, 31-year-old Raymond Phelps, died.
Lubbock Fire Rescue extinguished the fire and the injured driver was removed from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.
Police reported Phelps died in the hospital Monday night.
Initial investigation reports say it appears the car was traveling northbound and veered into the median, hit the guardrail and fell between the overpasses.
The crash is under investigation by the Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.