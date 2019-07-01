Gloves of Glory has two National Junior Olympic Gold Medal Champions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gloves of Glory Boxing Academy in Lubbock sent four boxers to the National Junior Olympics in Wisconsin.
Jody Media, 11, won the 2019 National Junior Olympic Championship Gold Medal at 110 pounds.
Alazae Villalion won the 2019 National Junior Olympic Championship Gold Medal at 106 pounds.
Two other young boxers battled in the ring in Wisconsin, but came up short.
John Media, 17, competed in the youth division at 152 pounds. He won the first day of competition, but came up short in the next round.
Giovanni Medina won his bout at the Junior Olympic Tournament in Laredo, advancing to Wisconsin, where he was eliminated from the tournament.
Congrats to these 4 boxers for representing Lubbock and showcasing their skills with class.
Big congrats to Jody and Alazae for bringing home Gold Medals.
