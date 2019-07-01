2 inured after semi truck drives into Plainview’s Panhandle Popcorn

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Two people suffered injuries after a semi truck heading north on Interstate 27 in Plainview ran into the Panhandle Popcorn building in the 1300 block of South I-27 on Monday morning.
The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries but a person inside of the building is said to have a compound fracture in a leg, according to officials from the Plainview Police Department.
An access road near the crash has been closed down for the time being.
Witnesses at the scene report the truck may have had a blowout. Besides the building the semi also hit a parked car and a dumpster.
