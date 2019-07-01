KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Marley

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Marley, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Marley is a 7-year-old pug and beagle mix who was recently owner-surrendered to LAS.
She is a sassy little dog who is desperately in need of a family and forever home.
Marley’s adoption fees for Monday, July 1, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
