Mother Nature’s fireworks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Well that was a hot one. Lubbock yesterday topped out at 100°, just the third time this year. Today and the remainder of the week will not be as hot, but the humidity will be higher. Which means it will feel as hot, or even a little hotter, outside. In today’s story and video a look at temperatures and storm chances this week, which includes Independence Day.
Today will be mostly sunny with just a bit of a breeze. There is, however, a slim chance a thunderstorm may pass near or over your location late today. The most likely time will be this evening. This afternoon will likely be the hottest of the week, with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s.
Tuesday and Wednesday we'll see more cloud cover and each day holds a chance of a thunderstorm. There will be, however, a little greater storm chance tomorrow. The most likely time will be evening. Highs will range from the mid-80s northwest to mid-90s east.
Independence Day also holds a slight chance of a storm near or over your location. These storms may interfere with celebrations. While a possibility during the day, the most likely time again is evening. There may be natural fireworks. Think safety. Be sane, be safe, with any fireworks! Otherwise the day will be partly cloudy and hot, with highs ranging from the mid-80s northwest to mid-90s southeast.
Outdoor plans? Don't forget sunscreen, a hat, and plenty of hydration. Take it easy in the heat, drink plenty of water, use sunscreen, wear a hat, spend time in the shade or, better, in an air-conditioned space. For more on the weather we expect this week and this weekend see our 10-Day-Forecast here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 66°, one degree below the average low for the date. The high was 100°, seven degrees above the average high for the date and only the third triple-digit high of the year. The June 30 record low is 57° (1940) and the record high 106° (1957). For today, July 1, Lubbock’s average low is 67° and the high 93°. The record low is 56° (1924) and the record high 105° (1980 and 1994).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 9:02 PM CDT and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6:41 AM CDT.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.