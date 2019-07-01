National media outlets told the story of David Briscoe surviving the Santa Fe shooting. He wasn’t there.

After the shooting at Santa Fe High, the man told the Tribune by phone, he became isolated and depressed and began drinking heavily. He said he never tried to contact any of the other survivors. At one point, he said, he contemplated suicide, and he told a reporter he was still struggling with depression. He said he spent a couple of months at his parents’ home in New Orleans immediately after the tragedy, then returned to the Houston area for a while to live with a friend before moving to Orlando, Florida — where he said he founded his social media company.