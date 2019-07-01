Plainview spa under investigation for prostitution

Plainview spa under investigation for prostitution
(Source: WAVE 3 News)
July 1, 2019 at 1:42 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 1:42 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A spa in Plainview is under investigation for allegations of prostitution.

Plainview Police say Cherish Spa in the 3400 block of Olton Road is being investigated this week for prostitution and/or human trafficking after customer complaints.

Patrons told police that employees at the spa solicited sexual acts during massages, according to the Plainview Daily Herald.

This is a developing story, stay with KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the latest details.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.