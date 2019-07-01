Rider dies after Saturday morning motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Twenty-four-year-old Robert Macias Jr. died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.
The collision happened before 1 a.m. on 19th Street near Avenue S. Police found Macias with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.
The circumstances of this crash are still under investigation by LPD.
On June 30 family members of Macias set up an online fundraising account through Facebook, seeking about $7,000 to help with funeral costs. The link to that account can be found here.
