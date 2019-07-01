Snyder Democrat to announce campaign against Dustin Burrows

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Addison Perry-Franks will officially announce her candidacy for the Texas House of Representatives District 83 seat. She will run as a Democrat against Republican incumbent Dustin Burrows.
The candidate will host her announcement event at 4 p.m. today inside the Lubbock Democrats Headquarters at 2809-A 74th St, according to a her campaign news release.
Perry-Franks is an LGBTQ activist, actress and transgender small business owner in Snyder.
She will be running against Burrows, who is currently the chairman of the Texas House’s Ways and Means Committee and is in his third term as a representative.
