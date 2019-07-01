Southcrest HOTCARS project wins national science competition

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two groups of students from Lubbock’s Southcrest Christian School are back home from Washington, D.C. with the title of National Champions. KCBD met one of the teams in January when they displayed HOTCARS, a device used to help prevent hot car deaths in children.
The HOTCARS team won the national title at eCYBERMISSION, a competition hosted by the U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program and the National Science Teachers Association.
KCBD talked to Ethan Dejajadi, Alexa Tindall and Josiah Morales about their win and their experience presenting the project in the nation’s capital.
“There was the national showcase where we showed our project to everyone to Ecybermission and it was on a live stream on YouTube." said Tindall. "And then we also did the national judging where we had to tell the judges about our project and then we had a Q and A session with them.”
After all that, the winners were announced.“We were the winner for sixth grade!” Dejajadi and Tindall said at the same time.
So how does it make them feel knowing they’re representing the Hub City? “It makes me excited, makes me feel proud that our team has accomplished this,” said Morales.
“I think it's I like I really like the fact that we have this so it proves that we have the capabilities or to change things even though we're just young children” said Tindall, “Most people think our can't exactly do big great things. But things like this proves that we can make a difference in the world. So, it's really nice.
“I feel very happy and honored to wear these-- to have represented the south central region” said Dejajadi
But they weren’t the only champions from Southcrest. “We actually had a second team from our school that was in seventh grade, and they won for seventh grade,” said Tindall.
Isaiah Baier, Aaron Barbee, Caleb Cole-Smith and Dimitrio Martinez won the seventh grade prize for a project called, “Oh, Deer!”
As for Dejajdi, Tinall and Morales, the trio is still working on their project patent, along with Covenant Health and Texas Tech.
So far in 2019, 16 children have died in hot car deaths in the United States, including three in Texas in just three days.
