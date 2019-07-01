Tech, USDA to host groundbreaking on new cotton classifying facility

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Texas Tech and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will sign an agreement to move a USDA cotton classifying facility on the Lubbock campus. The new facility will be near the Rawls Golf Course.
Monday’s event will take place at the Bayer Plant Science Building Courtyard at 2911 15th St. and will include a signing ceremony. Tech’s President Lawrence Schovanec and USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, Greg Ibach, will sign an official agreement.
After the agreement is signed the USDA will move its cotton classifying facility to the 3700 block of 4th Street, according to a Tech news release. The facility will be one of several around the U.S. and will market cotton to producers, giving them precise information on cotton fibers.
Lubbock’s current cotton classifying facility, in the 4300 block of Ironton Avenue north of Sam’s Club, is already one of the largest cotton classifying facilities in the world, according to Tech.
U.S. Congressmen Jodey Arrington and Mike Conway will also be at the event and make remarks.
