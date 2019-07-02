Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one person is in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot following a carjacking this morning.
- Police reported the carjacking happened around 2:40 a.m. near 1300 50th Street. Two suspects are said to have taken the victim and the car to a nearby ATM.
- While at that machine the victim tried to escape but was shot.
- The car and the suspects have not been found.
- Read more here: Victim shot after early morning carjacking
Dan Law, the former Texas Tech football and baseball player, and local businessman has died at the age of 87.
- Law was mostly responsible for renovations to Tech’s baseball field, which is why the field carries his name.
- He also served as the president of Tech’s Letterman’s Association for many years.
- Funeral arrangements have not been made yet.
- Read more here: Legendary Red Raider Dan Law dead at 87
Investigators are still working to determine what caused a deadly twin engine plane crash at the Addison Municipal Airport near Dallas.
- The plane rolled over after taking off, then hit a hangar.
- All ten people on board died, including a Texas Tech alumnus and his family.
- Read more here: 10 killed when small plane crashes on takeoff in Texas
In national news, President Donald Trump has signed a $4.6 billion aid package that will help the government cope with a wave of migrants coming to the U.S.-Mexico border.
- This piece of emergency legislation should ease overcrowding and other harsh conditions in U.S. holding facilities.
- Most of the immigrants coming to the border are from Central American nations like Honduras and El Salvador.
- Many who are coming to the facilities are seeking asylum, attempting to avoid the violence in their home countries.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: Trump signs humanitarian aid package to bolster migrant care
