Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

By Michael Cantu | July 2, 2019 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 6:24 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, one person is in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot following a carjacking this morning.

  • Police reported the carjacking happened around 2:40 a.m. near 1300 50th Street. Two suspects are said to have taken the victim and the car to a nearby ATM.
  • While at that machine the victim tried to escape but was shot.
  • The car and the suspects have not been found.
  • Read more here: Victim shot after early morning carjacking

Dan Law, the former Texas Tech football and baseball player, and local businessman has died at the age of 87.

  • Law was mostly responsible for renovations to Tech’s baseball field, which is why the field carries his name.
  • He also served as the president of Tech’s Letterman’s Association for many years.
  • Funeral arrangements have not been made yet.
  • Read more here: Legendary Red Raider Dan Law dead at 87

Investigators are still working to determine what caused a deadly twin engine plane crash at the Addison Municipal Airport near Dallas.

In national news, President Donald Trump has signed a $4.6 billion aid package that will help the government cope with a wave of migrants coming to the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • This piece of emergency legislation should ease overcrowding and other harsh conditions in U.S. holding facilities.
  • Most of the immigrants coming to the border are from Central American nations like Honduras and El Salvador.
  • Many who are coming to the facilities are seeking asylum, attempting to avoid the violence in their home countries.
  • Read more from the Associated Press here: Trump signs humanitarian aid package to bolster migrant care

