Hottest month: June or July?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few light rain showers dotted the western South Plains this morning, with the greatest rainfall 0.02" at the TTU Mesonet weather station near Morton. Wet pavement is possible. Spotty thunderstorms are likely late today. Some of this activity may produce locally heavy rainfall. A few thunderstorms and showers may linger into the night. Read on for our July Fourth weather.
Morning showers and afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. Coverage will continue to be spotty, so the chance of a storm or measurable rainfall at any given point will be low. Temperatures today and tomorrow will continue to top out in the 90s, with low to mid-90s around Lubbock.
Data continues to point to a slight chance of thunderstorms on Independence Day. The elements for storms will be present, including moisture, heat, instability, and a few boundaries from the previous night's storms. There does not appear to be, however, a large-scale feature which might encourage widespread storm coverage. Not so good if you want rain, but quite good if your plans include fireworks or other outdoor activity.
On average, our hottest weather of the year falls in July, with Lubbock’s average high temperature at 93° from June 30 through August 4. It’s the highest average of the year. Interestingly, July does not hold the all-time high temperature record for the Hub City. That belongs to June. In fact, the five hottest days were all recorded in June:
114° Jun 27 1994
112° Jun 26 2011
112° Jun 17 2017
110° Jun 25 2011
110° Jun 24 1990
Lubbock this year so far is running a little behind the average number of 100-Degree-Days, but is nearly average on the number of 90-Degree-Days, which is 24 through July 1:
Number of 100-Degree-Days.... 3
Number of 90-Degree-Days.... 23
Hottest temperature 2019... 101° June 20 & 21
Hottest July temp so far.... 95° July 1
A 90-Degree-Day is any day the temperature reaches at least 89.5 degrees (we round up). A 100-Degree-Day is any day the temperature reaches at least 99.5 degrees (again, rounding).
Lubbock's low yesterday was 67°, the average low for the date. The high was 95°, two degrees above the average high for the date. The July 1 record low is 56° (1924) and the record high 105° (1980 and 1994). For today, July 2, Lubbock’s average low is 67° and the high 93°. The record low is 56° (1944) and the record high 106° (1989).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 9:02 PM CDT and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6:41 AM CDT.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.