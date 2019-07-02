KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Phoebe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Phoebe, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Phoebe is a 2-year-old lab-pitbull mix who has been with LAS since November.
She is considered one of the longer-staying residents in the shelter. One of LAS’s volunteers said of Phoebe, "her spirit is endless happiness."
Phoebe’s adoption fees for Tuesday, July 2, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
