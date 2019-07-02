LCSO asks residents to pick up fireworks trash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the nation stops to celebrate the 4th of July, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and businesses in the county are reminding people to pick up after they shoot off fireworks.
Misty Rowan works off 114th Street and says that every year on the day after the 4th, the street is littered with red and blue trash. "And they just leave their trash. They don’t pick it up. So people are running over fireworks for months on,” said Rowan.
She says she and her coworkers sometimes light fireworks but they always are sure to do their clean-up duty. “We’ve gone across the street and picked up so it makes our property look nice.”
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to take with you a bucket of water when lighting fireworks and to also place sparklers in the bucket after use, especially with children around.
"Nobody wants to see that, after a celebration. You pick up your trash.. be responsible,” said Cynthia Daugherty with Bofo Fireworks.
Daugherty knows trash is a problem everywhere and that some people are afraid to throw away their fireworks. “If you’re not bringing water to those areas, and dousing them out, and putting them out the right way, then I understand why people leave them. But they should not leave them. I mean that’s litter.”
She says that some fireworks, like roman candles, make more trash than others. “They tend to leave those out a lot. Great show, but you want to make sure you pick up your trash."
The sheriff’s office also reminds people they can get be fined up to $500 for failing to pick up their trash.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.