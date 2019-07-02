Legendary Red Raider Dan Law dead at 87

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man best known for lending his name to Texas Tech’s longtime baseball facility has died.
Dan Law was 87 years old.
Law, a former football and baseball player at Texas Tech, was inducted into the Texas Tech Athletic Hall of Honor in 1984.
He led efforts for baseball field renovations in the mid 1980s, so in response the university named the field after him in 1988. That field still carried his name, even after a 2012 renovation that saw the complex renamed to Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
According to a Texas Tech Baseball media guide, Law served as president of the Texas Tech Letterman’s Association for a number of years while working as a businessman in Lubbock. It described Law’s involvement in Lubbock baseball as “much deeper than just a name," as a member of the Ex-Students Association, and the Red Raider Club.
Law’s son posted to social media his father died Monday evening, saying Law had “Gone to heaven because of his faith in Jesus Christ.”
Law, an Army veteran, was proceeded in death by Jeane Law, his wife of 60 years, in 2014.
