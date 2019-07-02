Residents stomping out cigarettes admit to small breezeway fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of an apartment at 1615 16th St. were given proper instructions on how to put out a fire from Lubbock Fire Rescue after a small fire in a breezeway Monday afternoon.
LFR responded to the complex just before 5:23 p.m. Monday after a fire was reported. Firefighters arrived and found a small fire between the first and second floor in the breezeway.
The fire was reported by a resident who was returning home and noticed the fire, according to LFR. That resident and his roommate both escaped the area and another apartment resident called 911.
When firefighters investigated the scene they found multiple cigarette butts, along with dried leaves and vegetation around the area.
Occupants of one of the apartments admitted to stomping out the cigarettes with their feet and sliding the butts into the breezeway, according to LFR. Overall, the damage was just to some decorative lattice and some joists.
Both of the occupants were told about the proper way to dispose of cigarettes and other smoking material.
This fire has been classified as accidental.
