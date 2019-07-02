Storms today and heat for the 4th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Showers and some storms are occurring across the area once again today. Some locally heavy rain will be possible with gusty winds, near 60 mph and small hail. Some of these showers will linger overnight into early Wednesday morning. Storms will move erratically, with isolated storms moving northeast, remaining stationery and moving to the southeast.
Beginning Wednesday afternoon storms will decrease in coverage, but evening and overnight storm chances will continue into the weekend. The storms over the next few days may produce some locally heavy rain, small hail and wind gusts of 50 mph+. Most will develop in New Mexico and move southeast into the South Plains in the late afternoon and evening.
However, the chances for the afternoon storms will stay in the isolated category, especially for the 4th, 5th and the weekend.
Temperatures will be warmer for the area due to decreased rain coverage and cloud cover which will lead to afternoon temps in the 90-95 degree range from Wednesday into the weekend.
The nighttime lows will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.
At this point, high pressure will control our weather pattern through Sunday.
