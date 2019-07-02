LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 4th on Broadway festivities begin today through Broadway Festivals Inc. and will continue until Thursday night on Independence Day.
The Amigo’s La Raza on the Plaza concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Lubbock County Courthouse Square, located at Broadway and Texas Avenue.
The FiberMax Texas Country Street Dance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lubbock County Courthouse Square also.
- Doors open at 7 p.m.
- Performers include Charley Crockett, Kody West and Giovannie & The Hired Guns.
- Parking and other detailed information can be found here.
July 4th Events at Mackenzie Park will start at 9 a.m. and take place until around 10 p.m. on Thursday.
- Events will include the Sonic Parade at 9 a.m., Alderson BMW Daytime Music in the Park and Covenant Children’s Hospital Kids Area at 10:30 a.m., Bolton Oil Change Youth Fishing Tournament hosted by Cabela’s at 10:30 a.m., Firstbank & Trust’s Evening Concert at 7:30 p.m., Riversmith’s Catfish & Cobbler Eating Contest at 5 p.m., and the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Firworks Extravaganza at 10 p.m.
- Parking will be available at Canyon Lakes Drive between Broadway and 19th.
- Paid parking will be available for $5 at the South Plains Fairgrounds. Parking information can be found here.
- A full list of events can be found here.
