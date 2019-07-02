Victim shot after early morning carjacking

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person was seriously injured early Tuesday morning after being carjacked and then shot near 50th Street and Avenue N. The victim is said to have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police reported the carjacking happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of 50th Street when two suspects took the car with the person in it, according to those on scene. The suspects and victim went a few blocks over to an ATM near 50th Street and Avenue N, near a TitleMax.
While near the machine the victim tried to escape but was shot. The victim has not been identified and police continue the search for the two suspects and the stolen car.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this information when more information becomes available.
